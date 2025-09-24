UC Berkeley’s Possibility Lab and CalMatters Launch a Knowledge Hub to Highlight Top California Research

UC Berkeley Possibility Lab and CalMatters announced today a groundbreaking partnership to launch the Knowledge Hub on the CalMatters website. This new resource will connect lawmakers, policy advocates, and the public with leading-edge insights from top state researchers in one easy-to-find location. The partnership will spotlight original research from the UC Berkeley Possibility Lab, along with the Lab’s state partners and its research affiliates across California. The goal is to expand public access to rigorous, policy-relevant research and to inform policymakers in Sacramento.

“Too often, groundbreaking research gets published, placed on a shelf, and forgotten, rarely reaching the policy staff and decision-makers who might benefit from it the most,” said Amy E. Lerman, professor of political science and public policy at UC Berkeley and executive director of the Possibility Lab. “The Knowledge Hub will provide an organized, publicly accessible repository of research reports, data, and analytical tools showcasing important research from the state’s top scientific minds. We are grateful to be a partner in creating a platform with CalMatters to highlight the importance of evidence-driven policymaking.”

In the first week of the series, the research team at the UC Berkeley Possibility Lab will explore the trade-offs, perspectives, partnerships, and policies that can help California build fast while also building fair, to ensure access to essential goods and services for all our state’s residents. This is called “People-Centered Policymaking.” Readers are invited to explore original survey data on widespread scarcities in the supply of essential goods in California, review the history and critiques of the “Abundance Agenda”, and read a new report on principles of a people-centered approach to abundance. a new report original survey data on widespread scarcities the research about abundance.

Connecting the Public and Policymakers with Impactful Research

CalMatters reaches millions of people with its industry-leading journalism. With the Knowledge Hub, it will expand its reach and provide a platform for research centers, institutes and think tanks to share their work. The Hub will house research reports, data, tools and explainers that meet CalMatters’ standards for quality and accuracy. The Possibility Lab is the exclusive launch partner for the Hub through Winter 2026, when other organizations will be invited to collaborate with CalMatters to feature their work.

“Policymaking for a strong democracy requires high-quality research and accurate information,” said CalMatters CEO Neil Chase. “We’re proud that the Knowledge Hub will help everyone, from legislators to the Californians who elect them and guide their decisions, to be smarter about the most crucial issues we face. And we’re thrilled to be able to launch it in close partnership with the wonderful team at the UC Berkeley Possibility Lab.”

Possibility Lab and CalMatters’ Exclusive Partnership

The exclusive launch partnership will enable the Possibility Lab to spotlight new reports from its Abundance Policy Research Consortium, as part of its Abundance Accelerator. The Lab will also release reports related to its partnerships with state departments and agencies focused on its IMPACT Model for civic engagement. Each report will have a unique page housed on CalMatters’ Knowledge Hub with links to full reports, video explainers and interactive narrative sites.

CalMatters will host the platform and promote each new report in its newsletters. The Possibility Lab is providing financial support for the project.