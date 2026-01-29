The Possibility Lab Releases its Abundance Policy Research Consortium’s Next Three Reports Focused on Basic Needs: Water, Food, and Public Safety

Community-level investments are likewise a centerpiece of Rabinowitz’s vision for abundance in public safety. Many state and local budgets allocate significant resources to the criminal justice system, but at the same time are often perceived as producing unsatisfactory results in terms of solving violent crime and improving safety outcomes. According to Rabinowitz, police officers are often expected to provide public services that are better taken on by social workers and community organizations. In particular, there is a lack of reliable funding for many community-based organizations that facilitate evidence-based programs aimed at community violence intervention through peer-to-peer mentorship.
To support police departments in delivering on their direct law enforcement functions, and to ensure resources flow to interventions that de-escalate violence, Rabinowitz says California can do three things: Reduce, Improve, and Reinvest. By reducing the scope of non-criminal 911 calls assigned to police officers, by improving the ability of law enforcement to solve violent crime, and by reinvesting resources into community-based interventions that work, Rabinowitz argues that California can create the conditions for abundant public safety, enjoyed by all.
ACHIEVING ABUNDANCE TO MEET BASIC NEEDS
For all their differences, these three experts on California’s water, food, and safety suggest one thing in common: they argue for stronger, more effective leadership from state government. Rabinowitz suggests creating a single Office of Violence Prevention within the California Department of Justice to consolidate and build upon existing efforts throughout the state. Meanwhile, Ulibarri and Telesetsky emphasize the need for the state to put more teeth behind existing legislation that classifies water and food as human rights.
From the floor of the state legislature to community-led initiatives across California, there are numerous opportunities to improve the supply, distribution, and allocation of resources so that all people can have their basic needs met.