The Possibility Lab Releases its Abundance Policy Research Consortium’s Next Three Reports Focused on Basic Needs: Water, Food, and Public Safety

January 29, 2026
Today, UC Berkeley Possibility Lab’s Abundance Accelerator released the second set of reports authored by members of its Abundance Policy Research Consortium focused on the supply of basic needs. These reports feature perspectives from three experts on water, food, and public safety: Nicola Ulibarri (water), Anastasia Telesetsky (food), and Mikaela Rabinowitz (public safety).

“People need water, food, and safety. Without having these basic needs met, we cannot survive, much less thrive,” Dr. Amy E. Lerman, Executive Director of the Possibility Lab and Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at UC Berkeley. “When we have these things, it can be easy to take them for granted. Turn on the tap, and clean water comes out. Walk around the block, and you don’t worry about getting safely where you’re going. Go to the grocery store, and there are sometimes more food options than we can handle. But so many Californians lack reliable access to these essentials – and that’s something we can change. Across the state, we have the resources and capacity to expand access to the fundamentals people need for healthy and fulfilling lives. The reports we are releasing today feature perspectives from California experts, who explore how we can move toward real solutions that ensure everyone has their basic needs met.”

In the summer of 2024, the Possibility Lab invited public policy researchers from across California to share their ideas. Here, we present reports from three of these experts who look at access to basic needs. According to these researchers, abundance in residents’ basic needs is not only about the numeric supply of essential goods; it is also about the distribution of these resources. This follows the first three reports released earlier this month on the built environment.

Water is relatively unique among essential goods in that it is exceptionally difficult to create more of it. The amount of water on Earth today is essentially the same as billions of years ago. What does abundance mean in the context of a fixed resource?

According to Ulibarri, it means recognizing that our existing water supply is not actually scarce. In fact, water is already abundant for most California residents, whose homes are serviced by the large-scale infrastructure system that moves water from wet to dry parts of the state. However, there’s variation in terms of who can access it.

While clean water is readily available to most people, many residents slip through the cracks. Thousands of households, especially in rural areas, are not connected to the water system, leaving them dependent on groundwater wells that can run dry during droughts or due to local over-pumping. And among those who are connected to the system, almost a million California residents receive water that doesn’t meet standards set by the Safe Drinking Water Act. Meanwhile, a growing number of California residents face new or worsening affordability challenges as water prices rise faster than inflation.

Sustainable water abundance requires regenerating and preserving our natural ecosystems. In terms of sheer supply, California’s infrastructure already collects enough water to sustain all California residents, according to Ulibarri, so closing the equity gap does not require extracting more water from the environment. Instead, the report suggests expanding our use of water recycling technologies and distributing the existing water supply to a wider circle of residents. By investing in the infrastructure and workforce of the water system, and by changing the design of utility rates to make them more affordable, Ulibarri suggests that California can sustain water abundance for generations to come.

Water is elemental, but food is not far behind in its essentiality. By many accounts, California already produces plentiful food. The state’s agricultural industry is a major exporter to consumers across the country and around the world. And yet, Telesetsky points out that 11.4% of California households are food insecure, meaning that millions of state residents experience limited or uncertain access to adequate food. Moreover, conventional industrial agriculture is water-intensive and soil-depleting. How can California ensure all residents have access to a nutritious diet, given these conditions?

For Telesetsky, the answer is multifaceted. Telesetsky describes a range of policy interventions that might improve access in food deserts, such as investing locally in cold food storage and subsidizing grocery delivery in underserved areas. In addition, Telesetsky suggests wider use of agricultural innovations, including seawater greenhouses and regenerative farming techniques.

Over and above these interventions and innovations, however, Telesetsky envisions food abundance in terms of strengthening local farmers and communities. To this end, Telesetsky encourages California to pilot new models of growing and sharing food, including locally-sourced community kitchens that provide free or at-cost nutritious meals, with government funding to cover the kitchens’ overhead costs and provide basic income programs to participating local farmers. Telesetsky describes the potential of these community kitchens as not only addressing food insecurity but also cultivating connections between people and strengthening their relationships to the land.

Community-level investments are likewise a centerpiece of Rabinowitz’s vision for abundance in public safety. Many state and local budgets allocate significant resources to the criminal justice system, but at the same time are often perceived as producing unsatisfactory results in terms of solving violent crime and improving safety outcomes. According to Rabinowitz, police officers are often expected to provide public services that are better taken on by social workers and community organizations. In particular, there is a lack of reliable funding for many community-based organizations that facilitate evidence-based programs aimed at community violence intervention through peer-to-peer mentorship.

To support police departments in delivering on their direct law enforcement functions, and to ensure resources flow to interventions that de-escalate violence, Rabinowitz says California can do three things: Reduce, Improve, and Reinvest. By reducing the scope of non-criminal 911 calls assigned to police officers, by improving the ability of law enforcement to solve violent crime, and by reinvesting resources into community-based interventions that work, Rabinowitz argues that California can create the conditions for abundant public safety, enjoyed by all.

ACHIEVING ABUNDANCE TO MEET BASIC NEEDS


For all their differences, these three experts on California’s water, food, and safety suggest one thing in common: they argue for stronger, more effective leadership from state government. Rabinowitz suggests creating a single Office of Violence Prevention within the California Department of Justice to consolidate and build upon existing efforts throughout the state. Meanwhile, Ulibarri and Telesetsky emphasize the need for the state to put more teeth behind existing legislation that classifies water and food as human rights.

From the floor of the state legislature to community-led initiatives across California, there are numerous opportunities to improve the supply, distribution, and allocation of resources so that all people can have their basic needs met.

