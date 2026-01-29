The Possibility Lab Releases its Abundance Policy Research Consortium’s Next Three Reports Focused on Basic Needs: Water, Food, and Public Safety

“People need water, food, and safety. Without having these basic needs met, we cannot survive, much less thrive,” Dr. Amy E. Lerman, Executive Director of the Possibility Lab and Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at UC Berkeley. “When we have these things, it can be easy to take them for granted. Turn on the tap, and clean water comes out. Walk around the block, and you don’t worry about getting safely where you’re going. Go to the grocery store, and there are sometimes more food options than we can handle. But so many Californians lack reliable access to these essentials – and that’s something we can change. Across the state, we have the resources and capacity to expand access to the fundamentals people need for healthy and fulfilling lives. The reports we are releasing today feature perspectives from California experts, who explore how we can move toward real solutions that ensure everyone has their basic needs met.”

In the summer of 2024, the Possibility Lab invited public policy researchers from across California to share their ideas. Here, we present reports from three of these experts who look at access to basic needs. According to these researchers, abundance in residents’ basic needs is not only about the numeric supply of essential goods; it is also about the distribution of these resources. This follows the first three reports released earlier this month on the built environment.